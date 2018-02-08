Don’t miss free Slipper Swap in Hemel and Berkhamsted

Trade in your old worn-out slippers free of charge at a pair of Slipper Swap events being held at Hemel Hempstead Library on Wednesday February 14, and at Berkhamsted Library on Wednesday February 21.

Old worn-out slippers are often responsible for trips and falls, which can lead to hospitalisation and loss of independence.

So Herts County Council is offering older and vulnerable residents the chance to swap their old slippers for a free brand-new pair of anti-slip ones.

Keeping active is another way to lower the risk of falls, and visitors to the event will have the chance to try out some easy activities demonstrated by occupational therapists.

Visitors can also learn about equipment and aids to help them stay safe at home and discover lots of helpful tips and advice from library staff, HertsHelp, AgeUK and others.

Libraries are for more than borrowing books these days, and library staff will be on hand to promote services, such as care information, the Home Library Service, the Reminiscence Collection and the online library at home.

Cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, Terry Douris, said: “The Slipper Swap is just one of the ways that libraries across the county are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“By preventing falls, we can help older people stay healthy and independent and reduce the pressure on health and social care services in Hertfordshire.”

There’s no need to book for the Slipper Swap events – just turn up between 10am and noon.

To find out more, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/slipperswap