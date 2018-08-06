Doggie day out supports Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance’s popular Heli Hounds event is back on October 14, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

Organisers have mapped out a scenic new route for the dog walk, starting from the charity’s fundraising office in Little Hadham, Ware, and TV dog behaviourist Dima Yeremenko will be doing demonstrations and giving out training tips.

There will also be shows, a photo booth for dogs, gun dog demonstrations, games and agility tests for you and your pooches, stalls, plus a dog show with a range of classes to enter.

Pedigree classes will include Terrier & Hound, Gundog, Toy & Utility and Working & Pastoral. There will also be novelty classes including Best Puppy, Best Veteran, Best Rescue and Fancy Dress.

EHAAT events manager Fay Boissieux said: “We know how much our dog-owning supporters love our Heli Hounds events, so we have been working hard to make sure this autumn’s event will be better than ever.

“As well as a brand new route to enjoy, there will be lots of attractions and activities to keep you and your dog entertained.

“Whether you have got a young pedigree or an aging mongrel, there will be something for everyone.

“We are really grateful to our headline sponsor Fin & Fur and our event sponsors Bishops Stortford Veterinary Hospital and David Watson Transport for helping to make the event a success”

The cost of registering for the walk is £5 per dog, while each class entered in the dog show is £1.50.

To register your dog, visit ehaat.org/events or call 0345 2417 690. The first 200 dogs to register will receive a free doggy bandana.