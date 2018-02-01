Diss charity heads up spare rooms scheme

A Diss-based charity has teamed up with Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils in a new scheme to help single people who are struggling to find affordable accommodation.

The pioneering scheme aims to match them with householders with a spare bedroom and reduce homelessness.

The partnership is now calling on more potential landlords to get involved.

Carolyn Howell , chief executive of Solo Housing in St Nicholas Street, said: “It’s a very simple and successful model – Solo provides practical help and advice to anyone who has a spare room in their house that they would like to rent out.

“At the same time, we will use our assessment criteria to match suitable people to available rooms, providing advice and support to single people who may like to take up a lodging offer.

“The service aims to provide a simple solution for those who would like to rent out a room, perhaps to help them pay their bills or for companionship, and at the same time provide a housing solution for a single person who may not be able to access other suitable, affordable accommodation on their own.”

Under the scheme, councils refer the single people they work with to Solo Housing, while others may refer themselves, or be put in touch by agencies.

Solo Housing will carry out a detailed assessment of each person’s circumstances and needs.

Single people involved with the scheme include those on very low incomes, people going through the breakup of a relationship or those at risk of becoming homeless.

If a person is suitable to become a lodger, Solo Housing say they will carefully match them to a landlord living in the area – who they have visited to see the accommodation being offered and discuss any criteria the landlord is seeking in a prospective tenant.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ homelessness team took 227 homeless applications in 2016/17.

They also prevented homelessness in more than 450 cases and are hoping this scheme will help to settle more people at risk of becoming homeless into permanent accommodation.

Cllr Jill Wilshaw, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for housing said: “Tackling the problem of homelessness and ensuring people have somewhere to live is critically important to us as we know that housing is key to the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“Our homelessness team already does an outstanding job to help anyone who comes to us for help and this partnership will provide valuable additional support to help them tackle this problem.”

For more information, go online to www.solohousing.org, or call 01379 640250