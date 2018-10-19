Disability hate crimes up by a third in Hertfordshire

A charity is urging victims to come forward after new figures reveal a sharp rise in disability hate crimes in Hertfordshire

195 disability hate crimes in total were recorded in the region last year, nearly half of which were classified as ‘violence against a person’.

This includes assault, harassment, stalking and malicious communications.

Disability charity United Response believes disability hate crimes are under reported despite rising figures.

And that people with Down’s syndrome or autism may not recognise the abuse they have experienced as a hate crime or may lack the confidence to report these crimes to the authorities.

Joanne Silkstone, United Response hate crime lead, said: “It beggars belief that there are people out there who are targeting some of Hertfordshire’s most vulnerable people and doing them harm.

“This is unacceptable and we all must do everything we can to empower those who suffer this type of appalling abuse and discrimination to speak out.”