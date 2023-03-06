A Dacroum charity has announced the return of its Make A Will Month initiative for March.

Local solicitors are giving up their time for free to write or update a Will in return for a donation to DENS, a charity supporting people in Dacorum facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

Suggested donation amounts, starting at £175 for a single basic Will, are much lower than the standard rates for Will-writing.

DENS' Make A Will Month runs from 1st-31st March 2023

Three local solicitor firms have generously offered their professional services to support the work of DENS including Harrowell & Atkins of Berkhamsted, Hughes and Co of Tring and Machins, also of Berkhamsted.

Lauren Parker, Individual Giving Manager at DENS, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to tick off that all-important life admin, while supporting DENS and the vital work we do within the community.

The initiative would not be possible without the kindness and commitment of our participating solicitors.”

To find out more and book your appointment with a participating solicitor, please visit the DENS website.

Most people know DENS as the homeless charity for people in Dacorum. But DENS are keen to raise awareness that it offers so much more than just providing a roof and a bed.

"Our aim is to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives,” DENS states.

