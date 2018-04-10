Dacorum’s Litter Heroes take to the streets

More than 700 people took to the streets as Litter Heroes to carry out the second ever Great British Spring Clean in March.

The national campaign empowers volunteers all over the country to help clean up their communities.

More than 30 groups took part in the clear-up in total, despite tricky weather conditions including the ‘Beast from the East’.

During the month, hardworking volunteers collected enough litter to fill about 200 bags with rubbish and another 200 bags with recycling.

Dacorum Borough Council also visited primary schools and Scouts groups to teach children about the problems litter causes, such as damage to wildlife and the environment, and the importance of recycling rubbish.

Portfolio holder for environment sustainability, Janice Marshall, said: “A huge thank you to all those involved for your hard work taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.

“Your actions have not only helped to keep our neighbourhoods clean and tidy, but act as an inspiration to others to keep our areas clean in future.”