Dacorum groups win Community Grant funding

Dacorum Borough Council has recognised the borough’s inspirational community projects at its first Community Grant Awards ceremony at the Forum.

Community grants are open to all not-for-profit organisations and aim to support community activities and improve the health and wellbeing of residents in Dacorum.

The Dacorum Compact Partnership Award went to Herts Vision Loss, to provide a job club for visually impaired and blind people in Dacorum.

The Equality and Diversity Award went to Sunnyside Rural Trust Community Café.

The Community Capacity Award went to St Albans StEPS Book Banks.

The Regeneration Award went to Aldbury Village Hall Revitalisation.

The Community Project Award went to Dacorum Community Choir for Singing with the Community.

The Volunteering Award went to Home Start Hertfordshire’s Parents as Partners scheme, to recruit and train 12 home-visiting volunteers to work with local families in need of extra support with parenting.

The Health and Wellbeing Award went to Herts Inclusive Theatre which launched two fully inclusive theatre groups for children and young people in Hemel Old Town Halll.

Other organisations that were highly commended at the awards include Hertfordshire Boat Rescue, Herts Roller Derby, The Hospice of St Francis, 4amCIC, Aeolian Singers and a Fresh Start.

If you are part of a community or voluntary group, you can apply for a community grant of up to £3,000 in the next round of funding which closes Friday May 25.

To find out more and apply online, see www.dacorum.gov.uk/grants