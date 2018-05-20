Dacorum gardeners queue for compost giveaway

Ten tonnes of compost were given away to residents in under two hours during International Compost Awareness Week (May 6 to 12).

ome 400 carloads of keen gardeners from across the borough came to grab their free bags of compost, thanks to Dacorum Borough Council’s recycling team.

When the gates opened, queues of happy, green-fingered residents filled Cupid Green Depot ready to collect their compost. The Community Payback team was on hand to load the bags into car boots, so people did not even need to get out of their cars.

The compost was provided by D. Williams and Co, the company responsible for turning the contents of residents’ garden waste bins into compost.

Dacorum Borough Council’s e spokesman Craig Thorpe, said: “This popular event is our opportunity to show residents that the garden waste they put into their green-lidded bins is turned into a quality soil improver, which is ready to be used again in their gardens. This is a perfect example of recycling at its finest. I hope that the event has helped to encourage more people to use the green-lidded bins for their garden waste, or even to try out home composting themselves.”

The fact that the compost has all come from people’s green bins also means it is peat free. This is important as peat is bad for the environment. Its production destroys valuable eco-systems and releases carbon into the atmosphere.

If you missed the giveaway, bags of soil improver produced from green bin material can be purchased from all of Hertfordshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, except Buntingford, for £5 a bag.

See www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Alternatively, for information about home composting, visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/compost