Dacorum Citizens Advice seeks volunteers as debt advice need rises

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning visited Citizens Advice Dacorum’s new offices in the Voluntary Sector at The Forum, to talk to staff and volunteers about issues affecting local people.

In 2018, Dacorum Citizens Advice is celebrating 50 years of giving advice. It helps people with over 15,000 issues each year, via face-to-face and telephone service, supported by trained volunteers. This impartial, confidential service is free to all those who live or work in Dacorum.

Advice services manager Angela Fox said: “We discussed a number of issues including the increasing need for debt advice and also advice on benefits ahead of the rollout of Universal Credit, which starts in Dacorum in December.”

Sir Mike said: “Citizens Advice provides a fantastic service to the people of Dacorum. I would encourage anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch with them. It is interesting and stimulating work and provides local people with vital help on a wide range of issues.”

Citizens Advice Dacorum is currently recruiting additional volunteers. See www.dacorumcab.org.uk