Cuddle-cats seeking their purrfect homes in the Hemel area

Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Cats Protection has two friendly felines looking for love this week.

Kane, black and white, is a lovely, affectionate lad who is 11 years old. He loves attention and loads of cuddles.

Sophie

He loves to snuggle in and have cosy sleeps with you.

He does like to go outdoors and lie in any sunny spot he can find. He would need access to a garden once he has completed his settling-in period.

He is chipped, neutered, vaccinated and flea/wormed to date.

We feel he would be happy to share his home with another cat but no dogs and would be happy in a family/mature family/single person environment.

Sophie is a lovely light tortoiseshell, 13 years old.

She is a very affectionate lady who loves attention and loads of cuddles. She loves to snuggle in and keep you company.

She does like to go outdoors and lie in any sunny spot she can find. She would need access to a garden once she has completed her settling-in period.

She is chipped, neutered, vaccinated and flea/wormed to date.

She currently lives with Kane but that is not working out so would be homed as an only pet and we feel would be happy in a family/mature family/single person environment.

If you could offer one of these cuddly cats a home, give Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Cats Protection a ring today on 0345 371 1851 or visit www.cats.org.uk