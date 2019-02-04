Youths set bins and trees alight during crime spree in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating reports of arson in the Warners End area of Hemel Hempstead are appealing for information.

Between Boxing Day and January 26 this year, there have been five incidents of young people setting fires using aerosols and lighters.

Police news

Four of these incidents occurred in Northridge Park between December 26 and January 24 and one happened in Gravel Hill Spring on January 26.

PCSO Lee Jevon said: “We have received reports of trees and wheelie bins being set alight. I’m appealing for anyone who may know who is responsible for setting these fires to please get in touch.

“I’d also like to urge parents to speak to their children about what they are doing when they’re out and about, along with the importance of fire safety.

“If your children are playing with aerosols and fire they are putting themselves and others at risk of serious harm. The consequences of playing with fire can be devastating and result in life long injuries or worse.

“This type of behaviour also takes up valuable police and fire resources that could be put to better use elsewhere.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Jevon by emailing snthemelhempsteadnorthruralwestandcentral@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3423/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org