Woman in her 80s dies after being hit by coach in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a collision in Hemel Hempstead which has proved fatal are re-appealing for witnesses or for anyone who may have captured footage of the incident.

The incident occurred in Leighton Buzzard Road shortly before 1.15pm on Friday, June 28 and involved a pedestrian and a single-decker coach, travelling at low speed.

News

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. She died on Tuesday, July 9.

PC Carl Callan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who has sadly died at this difficult time.

“While we have already spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries into the incident we would ask for further witnesses to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer PC Callan via email to carl.callan@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Newlands - ISR 369 of June 28.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.