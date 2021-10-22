Witness report states World War Two mortar bomb has been discovered in Tring

A World War II mortar bomb has been discovered in Tring this morning, according to a witness report.

The Hemel Hempstead Gazette was contacted by a resident who claims the police had cordoned off the area.

Onlookers were moved on by police and reports suggest both the Thames Valley Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary were on the scene.

Pitstone Hill

The bomb is said to be located at a National Trust site on Pitstone Hill.

The latest information suggests the police are at a standstill waiting for bomb experts to take a closer look at the device.