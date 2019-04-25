Witness appeal after young woman was raped in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a rape in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Saturday, March 30.

A woman aged in her 20s was walking along the footpath on Two Waters Road at around 1am when she was sexually assualted by two men.

The location was believed to be a field near the road.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Louise Cleary, from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “We are keen to speak to a woman who was in the area around the time of the incident and walked past the B&Q sometime between midnight and 1am.

"She is described as white with shoulder length hair and was wearing dark clothing and a top with a V-neck.

“If you believe this may have been you or if you were in the area around the time, please contact me onlouise.cleary@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/29033/19.”

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact Herts SARC for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, emailHerts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

> Abdul-Rahman-Ishaq Toam, aged 18, of Weymouth Street, Hemel Hempstead has been charged with rape of a female aged 16 and over. He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 1 and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, April 29 for a pre-trial preparation hearing

> A 16-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead has been charged with rape of a female aged 16 and over. He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 1 and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, April 29 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.