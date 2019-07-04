Witness appeal after coach hits elderly woman in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a road traffic collision in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for anyone who may have captured footage of the incident to come forward.

The incident occurred in Leighton Buzzard Road shortly before 1.15pm on Friday, 28 June and involved a pedestrian and a single-decker coach, travelling at low speed.

News

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where she remains at this time.

Sergeant James Wood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the lady involved and her family at this difficult time.

“We have spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries into the incident but are still appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of what happened.”

The incident took place on Leighton Buzzard Road near North Water Gardens car park

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer PC Sean Clark via email to sean.clark@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Newlands - ISR 369 of June 28.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.