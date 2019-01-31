Warning over fake £50 notes in Hemel Hempstead

Police are urging retailers to remain vigilant following reports of counterfeit £50 notes being used in Hemel Hempstead.

Two incidents have been reported to police. They are:

Police news

Between 11.25am and 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday), two men went into the Paper Mill pub in Stationers Place, Apsley, and each purchased £5 worth of goods.

They each used a fake £50 note to pay.

Yesterday just after 11.30am, two men entered Currys on the Apsley Mills Retail Park and each purchased batteries worth £4.99.

They each used a counterfeit £50 Scottish note to pay for the batteries. (Crime reference 41/9731/19 and 41/9739/19)

The first offender is described as wearing a blue puffer jacket and blue baseball cap, while the second offender was wearing a dark blue cap and puffer jacket.

Both men are described as being white with Irish accents.

Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Jeff Scott said: “Following these two incidents I’m urging those that work in the retail and business industries to remain vigilant and ensure that both English and Scottish £50 notes are thoroughly checked before being accepted as payment. Further advice can be found on the Bank of England website at www.bankofengland.co.uk.

“If you have any information about the individuals who are using these notes or supplying them please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In over 30 years, Crimestoppers charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.