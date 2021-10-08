Victim left unconscious after being chased and assaulted by four men in Tring

A man in his 20s was left unconscious after being attacked by a group of men in Tring.

The victim was chased from the area near the Black Horse pub by several people who reportedly assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

His friends discovered him lying on the ground in the car park a short time later and the ambulance service was called.

Can you help police?

The victim suffered head and facial injuries which required hospital treatment. He is now recovering at home.

Officers are investigating the incident, which took place in the car park next to the Nora Grace Hall, off Frogmore Street, between 12.15am and 12.30am on Sunday, September 26.

The suspects are men, two of whom were described as white, and the other two described as black. They were all wearing tracksuits.

PC Michael Durrant, who is investigating, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries into this incident, including the review of CCTV footage in the area, and now we are appealing for witnesses and information.

“If you witnessed the assault, or you have any further information that you think could assist us, then please get in touch.”

You can email PC Durrant at [email protected], report information online ore call 101 quoting reference 41/74725/21.