Vauxhall driver charged after high-speed police chase in Hemel Hempstead

A Hemel Hempstead man has been charged after a high-speed speed police chase in the early hours of Friday, October 4.

At around 3.30am, officers tried to stop a silver Vauxhall Tigra in Queensway, but the driver refused to pull over.

News

Police chased the vehicle until it finally came to a stop in Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted.

Both occupants were arrested and during a search of the vehicle, a crack pipe was found.

George Mackenzie, 32, of Ninian Road, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with:

- Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent

- Dangerous driving

- Driving while disqualified

- Driving without insurance

- Possession of a class A drug (heroin)

He has been bailed and will next appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, October 25.

> A 29 year old woman from Hemel Hempstead was also arrested following the pursuit however after extensive enquiries, she has been released with no further action.