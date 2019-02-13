Vape shop closed for selling 'psychoactive' drug in Hemel Hempstead

A Hemel store has been issued a closure order after vape fluid was found to contain a controlled Class B Drug.

The order was applied following an investigation into concerns received by Trading Standards regarding vape fluid reportedly being sold by Tech Tronex, in Marlowes.

Police news

Officers subsequently carried out a warrant at the premises last Thursday where a 28-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A quantity of vape fluid along with suspected counterfeit goods and cash were seized.

The Closure Order was granted yesterday (Tuesday, February 12) at St Albans Magistrates’ Court under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The court was satisfied that the following criteria for a Closure Order had been met:

1) that a person has engaged, or is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behavior on the premises, or

2) that the use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public.

The order prevents anyone from entering the premises for three months and anyone who breaches this could be arrested.

Community Safety Sergeant Mike Saunders said: “Closure orders on shops are unusual however we felt that it was necessary in this case to protect the public.

“We will always follow up on information regarding the supply of illegal drugs in Dacorum and I would urge anyone with details about criminal activity to get in touch so that we can, where appropriate, take action.

"All of us should play a part in keeping our communities safe and free from the devastation that drug addiction can cause.

“If you have information you’d like to share please submit it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, call the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org