Two teenagers arrested following drugs bust in Hemel Hempstead

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs (heroin) with intent to supply following an operation in Hemel Hempstead.

On Saturday afternoon (January 26), officers from the Constabulary’s Operational Support Group executed two warrants at addresses in Kimpton Close and Cleves Road.

During the same day plain clothed officers carried out a number of stop searches in the Woodhall Farm area.

As part of these stops two 18-year-old men from London were arrested in Shenley Road.

They have been bailed by police until February 23 with strict conditions not to enter Hertfordshire for any reason.

Detective Inspector Matthew Waylett said: “We won’t tolerate the supply of illegal drugs in Hertfordshire and the people of Dacorum can expect to see further action in the future similar to the operation we carried out on Saturday.

“Class A drugs have a devastating impact on those who become addicted to them and their family members.

"The supply of illegal drugs also often involves exploiting society’s most vulnerable people, such as children and those with mental health issues.

"Criminals prey on them to do their drug running or take over their homes to establish a drugs supply within their targeted area.

“I would like to urge the people of Hemel Hempstead to stand up against these offenders by reporting any information they may have about suspected drug dealing to police.

"Even something that might seem insignificant such as people coming and going from an address at all times of the day and night could help us build an intelligence picture.

"This will enable us to take proactive action and carry out arrests.”

Anyone with information can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org