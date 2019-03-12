Two teenagers arrested after fleeing crime scene on moped in Berkhamsted

Officers on patrol arrested two teenager boys in connection with a robbery after a moped was seen driving dangerously in Berkhamsted.

It happened at around 12.30pm on Sunday (March 10) while police officers were carrying out a routine patrol in Queens Street.

News

They followed the moped and stopped it in Moor End Road, Hemel Hempstead.

Berkhamsted and Tring Sergeant Ryan Hemmings said: “The officers reacted quickly and were able to safely stop the moped and arrest the two people on suspicion of theft.

“This is a great example of the public working with the police to help tackle crime and keep our communities safe. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the member of the public who alerted officers.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about suspected criminal activity in their neighbourhood to contact an officer from their local Safer Neighbourhood Team, submit details online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress always dial 999.”

> An 18 year old man and a 16 year old boy, both from Watford, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a person.

The offence relates to the alleged theft of a bag on Sunday, March 10 at Berkhamsted Skate Park in Broadwater.

They were both subsequently further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.