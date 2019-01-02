Two men wanted after bank card theft from OAP in Apsley

Officers investigating the theft of a wallet in Apsley and have released images of two men we would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

It happened at Sainsbury’s on London Road between 11am and 11:30am on Wednesday, December 5.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim, a male in his 60s withdrew some cash from the cash machine, when he went to pay for his shopping he found his wallet, containing cash and bank cards was missing. A short time later, the bank card was used fraudulently to purchase items.

PCSO Rob Rawlings, from the Hemel South East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are keen to speak to the two men pictured as we believe they were in the area at the time and may have information which could help progress our investigation.”

If you recognise him, or have any further information, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/62838/18. You can also report information online at http://socsi.in/0whub or speak to a call operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111