Two men stabbed during incident near schools in Hemel Hempstead

Two men in their 20s suffered stab wounds during an incident near two schools in Hemel Hempstead yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Police were called shortly after 2.20pm to reports of an incident in the vicinity of The Wye, near to Haywood Grove School and Astley Cooper School.

News

And two men were found with injuries, believed to be stab wounds caused by an unknown implement.

They were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries were not deemed life-threatening or changing. One of the men has since been released from hospital.

Detectives from the Local Crime Unit are currently investigating the circumstances around the incident and are working to trace those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62347/19.