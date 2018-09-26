Two Hemel men charged in fly-tipping crackdown

A clampdown on fly-tipping has resulted in two men receiving hefty fines.

Patrick Delaney, of Figtree Hill, Hemel Hempstead, was fined more than £1,600 after his vehicle was caught on a council camera.

And Noah Uddin, of Martindale Road, Hemel Hempstead, was fined £760 after fly-tipping commercial waste on a highway verge.

Mr Delaney was captured by Central Bedfordshire Council’s cameras fly-tipping from a van on to the middle of the road known as The Bottoms, in Harlington, known as a fly-tipping hot spot.

Mr Delaney claimed that someone had cloned his van’s number plate, which he had reported to Hertfordshire Police, but no police records could be found to support that statement.

Mr Delaney attended Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 19, and was found guilty.

Mr Uddin fly-tipped inLetchworth after he was turned away from the nearby Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

He was charged under two sections of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

For information on what to do if you witness fly-tipping go to dacorum.gov.uk/home/environment-street-care/clean-safe-green/flytipping