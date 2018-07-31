TV and sound system stolen from Hemel Hempstead home

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a television and surround sound system were stolen from a Hemel Hempstead home last week.

The break in occurred in Fletcher Way between 11am and 4.05pm on Sunday, July 29.

The offender(s) gained access through the rear garden and a door was forced open.

A black television and a Phillips surround sound system were then stolen from the living room.

Detective Constable Chris Phillips, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about the incident to please come forward.

“It is likely that the offender(s) would have walked off from the area so may have been seen carrying the television after the incident.”

He added: “I would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered similar equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/22430/18.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111