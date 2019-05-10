Tractor stolen during burglary in Kings Langley

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a JCB tractor, which was stolen during a burglary in Kings Langley.

At some point overnight between Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 the offender(s) gained entry to Home Park Works in Station Road.

Have you seen this tractor and green baler?

They cut the lock and stole an 18-plate JCB Fast Track tractor and a green baler.

PC Chris Holding from the Abbots Langley Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating. He said: “The tractor is a large vehicle and is likely to have been loaded onto the back of a truck to be taken away.

“As it’s quite an unusual vehicle, I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it being driven onto a lorry or it travelling on the back of a lorry.

“If you were in the area on the night of the incident please think back and get in touch if you believe you can help our investigation. Any information – however seemingly insignificant it may appear – may prove very useful.

“Additionally, if you were driving in and around the area and have a dash cam, please review it and – if you’ve captured the tractor at all – please let us know.”

Anyone who has any other information contact PC Holding on christopher.holding@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/37814/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For more than 30 years Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.