Thug jailed after machete attack near Hemel Hempstead

A moped rider who chopped off a teenager's hand with a machete has been jailed today (Wednesday).

Che Ambe, 22, struck 18-year-old Tyler Stevens with the blade as he curled up on a grass verge in Abbots Langley.

Che Ambe has been jailed for 15 years

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at St Albans Crown Court last month.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and the judge ordered an extension of five years.

This means Ambe, of Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, could be recalled to jail on his release any time up to 2039.

On the evening of Sunday, February 10, the victim - an 18 year old man - and his friend were walking home from the shops along Long Elms when Ambe drove towards them on a moped.

Subsequently, the victim and his friend ran away but Ambe came off his bike and chased them, armed with a bladed article.

The victim fell as he tried to run away and Ambe caught up with him and cut his hand off.

The victim’s friend managed to run back home and after Ambe fled the scene, the victim was also able to run to the home for safety.

Police were called and an officer who attended the scene found the victim’s severed hand. Officers searched the area and located and arrested Ambe shortly afterwards.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, they were not able to reattach the victim’s hand.

Ambe must serve at least 10 years of his sentence before being considering for parole. Upon his release he will be subject to an extended licence of five years.

Detective Constable Steve Mason, from the Three Rivers Local Crime Unit, said: “I hope that Ambe spends his time behind bars reflecting on the pain and misery he has inflicted on the victim.

“This was a vicious incident which highlights the dangers of carrying knives. Hertfordshire Constabulary is committed to tackling knife crime so I hope this case provides reassurance to the public that we will do all we can to bring knife crime offenders to justice.

“Never hesitate to call the police if you suspect that someone you know is carrying a knife.”

