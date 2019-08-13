Thug guilty of chopping teenager's hand off in machete attack near Hemel Hempstead

A moped rider who chopped off a teenager’s hand in a savage machete attack has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

Che Ambe, 21, struck 19-year-old Tyler Stevens with the blade as he curled up on a grass verge in Abbots Langley.

Che Ambe, 21, has been told to expect a long prison sentence

Jurors at St Albans Crown Court found Ambe, of Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial had previously heard Mr Stevens was also in possession of a knife at the time he was injured.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said the teenager was struck six or seven times with the weapon on Long Elms in the village, near Watford.

Despite the efforts of surgeons, Mr Stevens’ hand could not be reattached after the attack on February 10.

Tyler Stevens was also in possession of a knife at the time he was attacked. Photo credit: South Beds News Agency

Judge Michael Kay QC adjourned sentencing pending a report to assess the danger Ambe posed to the public.

He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced in September.

Mr Stevens had been walking back from a supermarket with a friend when Ambe approached them on a moped. All three knew each other and did not get on, the court heard.

When they saw Ambe, the pair ran. The friend escaped, but Mr Stevens, then 18, slipped on a grass verge.

Asked to describe the attack, he said: “I thought I was going to die. It was a big long knife and he was hitting me constantly

“I don’t know why it [the attack] stopped - maybe he saw my hand come off and thought that was too much.”

After the attack the teenager fled in panic and his hand was later found in the street by a police officer.

Ambe, of Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, had pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was arrested after the police deployed a stinger to puncture the tyres of his moped - but initially said he was not present during the attack.

However, during the trial, the jury were told he claimed he was acting in self-defence after Mr Stevens produced a knife and waved it at him.

Detective sergeant Steven Boddy, from the Three Rivers Local Crime Unit, said: “This case demonstrates the severe consequences of carrying knives.

"This was a vicious attack that has left the victim with an unimaginable and life-changing injury.

"I am pleased that the jury have come to this decision and I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served."