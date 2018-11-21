Three vehicle thefts in 72 hours sparks police appeal in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a distinctive car, van, and motorbike stolen from Hemel Hempstead.

The black 67-plate Volkswagen Polo was taken from outside a property in Deimos Drive, between 5pm on November 19 and 8.40am on November 20.

PCSO Jake Smith said: “The vehicle is very distinctive as it has a red line down the front of the bonnet. I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen it to please come forward. I would also ask people to please check nearby garage blocks in case it has been abandoned.

“If you have any information at all, please contact us.”

PCSO Smith added: “We have also received reports of a Ford Transit van and a motorbike being stolen from Hemel Hempstead within the last 72 hours. With this in mind, I would urge people to review the security of their vehicles. Double check that all windows and doors are fully locked and secure when leaving them unattended and store keys as far away from the vehicle as possible. Further advice is available on the Hertfordshire Constabulary website.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57818/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org