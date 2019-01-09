Three teenagers arrested over Tring robbery

Three teenagers have been arrested following a robbery at the lifestyle convenience store in Tring.

The incident took place on Monday (January 7) at around 6.20pm when money was taken from the till before the offenders ran off. No-one was hurt during the incident.

An 18-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, a 17-year-old boy from Tring, and a 16-year-old boy from Tring, have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Berkhamsted and Tring Sergeant Ryan Hemmings said: “Understandably members of the Tring community have been left concerned following a number of robbery incidents in the town in recent weeks.

“I’d like to assure you that my officers are working hard to identify those who are responsible for these crimes and anyone with information that can assist us can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

“If a crime is in progress always dial 999.”