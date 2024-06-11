Three men who ran heroin and cocaine drugs line between Luton and Hemel Hempstead put behind bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men who ran a drug network supplying Class A drugs from Luton to Hemel Hempstead have been jailed for a total of more than 14 years.

The trio, who ran the ‘Capo’ drug line, supplying heroin and crack cocaine between September 2020 and June 2021, all pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (June 10).

Timothy Alexander, 33, of Brendon Avenue, Luton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine). He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Bruton, 24, of Warwick Road, Stevenage, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine). He was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison.

All three men received jail sentences in court yesterday

And Ryan Sherry, 22, Hockley Farm Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine). He was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison.

A fourth person, Branden Daly, 26, from Caddington, is due to appear in court at a later date, in connection with the same investigation.

Hertfordshire Constabulary’, has credited its specialist drug enforcement team, Operation Mantis, with securing the arrests. Police officers obtained search warrants to raid properties in Hemel Hempstead and Luton, seizing crack cocaine and cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estimates from the police force state that crack cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated street value of around £3,000, was recovered by officers alongside £4,000 in cash.

Detective Constable Chris Duncan, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “The gang ran the ‘Capo’ line, which supplied heroin and cocaine from Luton into the Hemel Hempstead area.

" The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drug use and associated crime in that part of the county. It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.

“Exploitation of vulnerable young people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs. County lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributors themselves. They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that crimes can be reported online here, that its communications team can be contacted via a web chat here, and crimes can be reported by calling the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress call 999.

Alternatively, the force advises that information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.

People with a drug problem can contact the charity Frank on 0800 77 66 00 or online.