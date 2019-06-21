Three brothers jailed after committing more than 200 crimes in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire

Three brothers have been jailed for a crime spree that saw them commit more than 200 offences across five counties.

Shane Parker, 24, of Sandacres Caravan site, Braintree, Wayne Parker, 25, of the same address, and Richard Parker, 32, of Dixons Hill Road, Hatfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

They were sentenced to three-and-a-half years each at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 21.

In September and November 2018, the brothers would drive stolen Audi cars across the east of England, breaking into business properties and cars and stealing items from them, in particular power tools.

This included stealing tools from vans parked in hotels in Dunstable, Luton, Braintree, and Hemel Hempstead.

They also broke into business properties in towns such as Basildon, Chelmsford, and St Albans, while various offences were also committed in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The total value of goods stolen was estimated at being between £75,000 and £99,000.

The brothers would regularly change the number plates on the cars to avoid being caught, and would then return the stolen vehicle to its hiding place in Essex and travel home in their own personal cars.

The trio would then meet with a stolen goods handler in Dunstable to sell on their stolen property. The handler, James Nevin, 34, of Winslow Road, Milton Keynes, was also sentenced today after pleading guilty to three counts of handling stolen goods. He was jailed for 10 months.

In his summing up, His Honour Judge Seely said: “The offences were motivated by greed and they didn’t give a tuppence about their actions.”

Detective Inspector Andy Duddle said: “These three men wreaked havoc on areas across the eastern region, committing crimes on a daily basis in a ruthless and indiscriminate manner. On some occasions it’s believe they committed more than 30 offences in one night.

“Stealing tools from vehicles and breaking into business properties are far from victimless crimes. The types of items the brothers were stealing were high value power tools which cost a lot to replace and which some people rely upon in order to be able to do their job and bring in a wage.

“We’re committed to tackling cross border acquisitive crime such as this across the east of England as we recognise the serious impact this has on people on businesses so we’re glad the four men are now facing justice.”