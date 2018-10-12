Three arrests following police pursuit in Hemel Hempstead

Three men were arrested on drug and theft charges after a vehicle made off from police in Hemel Hempstead last night.

Officers from the Scorpion team spotted the vehicle, a black Audi, travelling at speed on the A5 in Markyate in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday, October 11).

It was then pursued after ramming a police vehicle and was found on Dunstable Road, Redbourn minutes later. A quantity of suspected cannabis was found inside the vehicle.

Three men from Luton, two aged 26 and one aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug, possession of criminal property and aggravated vehicle taking.

All three have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.