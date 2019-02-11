Three arrested and stolen goods found during warrant in Hemel Hempstead

Three people have been arrested and suspected stolen goods have been recovered this morning following a warrant at an address in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers carried out the warrant in Three Cherry Trees Lane at around 8am today (Monday, February 11) under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

During the search they recovered suspected stolen goods including specialist equipment used in the building industry, tools, mobile phones and clothing.

A 23 year old woman from Hemel Hempstead and a 21 year old man from Hemel Hempstead were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 47 year old man was arrested on suspicion of handing stolen goods. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Donna Norris from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “This warrant was carried out as part of our investigation into allegations of robbery, relating to the sale of items online.

“Our enquiries are on-going and where we establish that recovered items have been stolen we always work hard to reunite these with their rightful owners.”