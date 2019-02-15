Thieves break into Hemel charity shop and empty safe during raid

Heartless thieves stole hundreds of pounds from a charity shop during a overnight break-in.

Volunteers for the Willow Foundation shop in Marlowes, Hemel, arrived last Thursday morning to find their rear doors forced open and £400 missing from the safe.

Willow Foundation shop in Marlowes

Shop manager Nicole White said: “We were angry, disgusted and upset that someone could stoop so low and rob a charity shop.

“We have lost about £400 in cash from the safe, as they managed to find the key and we’ve spent around £150 on a locksmith to repair the back door.”

However, Nicole is hoping the incident can help raise the charity’s profile.

“We’re determined to turn this dreadful experience into a positive one, moving forward,” she added.

Damage to the rear door

“With more than 100 new page likes, and our post reach exceeding 35,000 this week, more people will know about Willow locally. We have been completely overwhelmed

by the local community response and the supportive comments we’ve received.”

Willow Foundation provides ‘special days’ for seriously-ill young adults in the local area.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the break-in.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to submit details online or call 101, quoting ISR 168 of February 7.”