Thief steals 'large quantity' of Champagne from Waitrose in Berkhamsted

Police investigating a theft from Waitrose in Berkhamsted are releasing images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

At around 5.45pm on February 2, a large quantity of Champagne was stolen from the supermarket in St Johns Well Lane.

Have you seen this man?

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PCSO Lauren Jackson by emailing lauren.jackson@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/11507/19 or report details online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.