Thief pulls woman to the ground in 'frightening' Hemel robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was targeted by a robber on the Nickey Line.

On Monday, September 16, a woman in her 30s was walking along the path when she was approached from behind by a man.

News

He grabbed her handbag by the strap, pulling the woman to the ground. He then ran off with the handbag towards the rugby club on Pennie Way.

Immediately after the robbery, the victim noticed a man on a mobility scooter walking his dog along the footpath.

It happened opposite the Hartwell Ford garage on Redbourn Road, at around 7.40am.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We are very keen to trace the man on the mobility scooter, who we believe may have witnessed the robbery or perhaps the aftermath.

“Was this you, or perhaps a friend or family member? I’d like to stress that you are not in any trouble, but we would like to speak to you as soon as possible as you may have vital information that could help us with our enquiries.

“This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who suffered a graze on her head as a result. The robbery happened so quickly that she was unable to note down any descriptive details about the offender or the potential witness.

"I’d like the public to cast their minds back and think about whether they saw a man running in the vicinity of the Ford garage, or the man on the mobility scooter.

“The victim’s handbag also contained a number of sentimental items so she is understandably distressed by what has happened. The bag is described as black with a gold stripe down the side and her purse is described as black leather with gold studs.

If you have any information about the incident and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch quoting crime reference 41/84689/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.