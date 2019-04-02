There were a total of 37 burglary reports in Hemel Hempstead in January 2019

These are the 8 most targeted streets in Hemel Hempstead for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 37 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were three reports of burglary on or near Maynard Road

1. Maynard Road

There were three reports of burglary on or near Haleswood Road

2. Haleswood Road

There were two reports of burglary in or near a parking area close to Chapel Street

3. Parking Area

There were two reports of burglary in or near Marlowes Shopping Precinct

4. Shopping Area

