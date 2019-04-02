These are the 8 most targeted streets in Hemel Hempstead for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 37 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Maynard Road
There were three reports of burglary on or near Maynard Road