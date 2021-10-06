Teens aged just 15 and 16 arrested in connection with attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead town centre

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

Between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday, September 27, the victim – a man aged in his 30s – was walking in the Marlowes when he was approached by two teenagers.

Can you help police?

They threatened the victim and ordered him to empty his bag and pockets, but he refused and shouted for help.

A member of the public came to his aid and called police, while the suspects left the area.

Officers arrived and a search of the local area resulted in two teenage boys being detained in nearby Gadebridge Park a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Stevenage, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

They have been released on conditional bail which states they must not enter Hemel Hempstead for any reason.

They are scheduled to answer bail on Thursday, October 21.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We are pleased that two arrests have been made in connection with this offence, where the victim was targeted as he was innocently walking home.

"Thankfully he was not injured as a result.

“Our initial enquiries suggest there may have been further incidents of this nature in Hemel Hempstead on the same day – with one being in Gadebridge Park – but to date we have not had any other victims come forward to speak to us.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of this type of crime to report it to us as soon as possible. Equally, if you witnessed the attempted robbery in the Marlowes or suspicious activity in Gadebridge Park, or you have any further information that you think could assist our investigation, then please get in touch.”