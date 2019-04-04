Teenagers wanted after spate of burglaries in Hertfordshire

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating two wanted men.

John Wall and Michael Maughan, both aged 18 and whose last known addresses are in Luton, are wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in both Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Wanted John Wall

Maughan is also known as Jimmy Connors.

Anyone who sees them, or has any information about their whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/27453/18

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org