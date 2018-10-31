Takeaway burglar caught red-handed by police patrol in Hemel Hempstead

A burglar was caught by officers in possession of a cash box and till he had just stolen from a Chinese takeaway in Hemel Hempstead.

In the early hours of Saturday, October 27, Daniel Pursglove, aged 30, was stopped by PCs Marc Addlesee and James Watson who were on foot patrol near Marlowes.

He dropped the till and ran from the officers who pursued him into Queensway. He then threw the cash box at the officers before being detained and arrested.

Pursglove, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with burglary and remanded to appear before Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, October 29. He pleaded guilty and was given a £200 fine.