Street robber jailed after assaulting schoolboys in Hemel Hempstead

A street robber who assaulted two schoolboys during a series of robberies in Hemel Hempstead has been jailed.

Michael Casey, aged 20, targeted two schoolboys and a man on his way to work, on the evening of September 22 this year, stealing a bicycle, two mobile phones and a bank card.

All three robberies in Hemel Hempstead took place in the space of an hour.

The boys, both aged 13, were in an underpass when they were confronted by Casey who threatened one of them into handing over his bicycle before slapping and punching him.

He then demanded the second boy hand over his mobile phone and PIN code. When he was unable to enter the code due to being frightened, Casey struck the boy in the face, causing bruising to his eye.

Just under an hour later, Casey approached a 29-year-old man in Penrose Court and asked if he had a cigarette. When the victim replied ‘no’, Casey threatened to stab him.

The victim ignored him and continued to walk off but was struck to the right side of the head by Casey, who then searched his pockets and stole his mobile phone, a bank card and a pouch of tobacco.

Following enquiries by police, Casey was arrested and found in possession of the victim’s bank card.

He was identified as the offender by all three victims and charged.

Casey, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all three offences and was sentenced to four and half years in a youth offending institute, at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, October 23).

Detective Constable Katherine Stevens, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Casey has a string of convictions and his level of offending on this occasion was particularly shocking.

“It was a frightening ordeal for all of the victims involved and I hope this sentence bring them at least some small comfort. I want to thank them for their assistance with the investigation and hope they can begin to move on and put this behind them.”