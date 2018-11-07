Stolen farm animals found 100 miles away from Kings Langley home

A two-day old calf is still missing but a nanny goat and kids have been found 100 miles away from their Kings Langley farm.

Between 10.30pm on Thursday, November 1 and 9am on Friday, (November 2), entry was gained to a farm building.

A two-day old Belgian Blue Cross calf, a nanny goat and three kids were stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of livestock.

Officers confirm the nanny goat and kids were recovered safe and well in Norfolk.

PC Karl Diggins, said: “We were extremely concerned for the welfare of these animals, given their young age, so I am pleased they have been found safe and well. Our enquiries are continuing to trace those responsible for taking them and to trace the calf, which remains outstanding at this time.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference 41/52160/18.