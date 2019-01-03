Spate of robberies on Christmas Eve in Tring

Callous criminals committed five robberies within the space of 45 minutes in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Police received reports of the Tring robberies between 11.30pm and 12.15am (December 23 into 24).

The incidents occurred in:

> Frogmore Street (attempt) – a man aged in his 40s was assaulted by two males but no property was taken.

> Spider Park – a 20-year-old man was approached and assaulted by two males and had his Google Pixel 2 mobile phone stolen.

> An alleyway connecting Silk Mill Way and Morefields: - a man aged in his 20s was approached by a group of males who assaulted him and stole a red iPhone 8 Plus and cash.

> A man and woman were walking through the alleyway when they were approached by a group of males who assaulted the man and took his iPhone. The woman then handed over her mobile phone in fear of further violence.

> A 17-year-old boy was approached by two males who assaulted him before taking his mobile phone and bank card. They then walked the victim to a cash machine and forced him to withdraw cash.

Detectives investigating are appealing for information and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of the offences.

Officers are working to establish whether the incidents are linked.

Detective Sergeant Paul Perkins, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I fully understand that people may be concerned about these incidents and I want to reassure residents that this is very unusual for the area and we are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those involved.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents, or any suspicious activity in the areas stated, to please get in touch. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries.”

> Anyone with information should contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For more than 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.