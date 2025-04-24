Six-person trial into alleged wine company fraud begins in Hertfordshire

By James Lowson
Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
The trial is expected to last for 12 weeks
Six people are on trial for allegedly running a fraudulent business in Hertfordshire.

The trial of Benjamin Cazaly, Gregory Assemakis, Dominic D’Sa, Emma Akast, Conor Crawley and Ayesha Pindoria begins this week.

Hertfordshire County Council, whose Trading Standards department, is linked to the case, has said it expects the trial to last for 12 weeks.

The defendants are accused of running Imperial Wine and Spirits Merchant Ltd, formerly known as Imperial Wines of London Ltd, for a fraudulent purpose. They denied the charges during preliminary appearances in court last year.

