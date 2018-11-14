Sexual assault of teenage boy in Hemel Hempstead sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was sexual assaulted by a man in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 6.15pm on Thursday, November 8, the 17-year-old boy was walking through an alleyway, between Mark Road and Briary Way, when he was approached by someone asking for directions.

The suspect, who is believed to be male, then tried to engage the victim in conversation before touching him inappropriately. He was pushed away.

But the offender continued to follow the boy down the alleyway before stopping to talk to a man walking a dog.

The suspect is described as being of Chinese origin, aged in their 30s, around 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with black hair. They spoke with an English accent and were wearing a black jacket and black trousers and carrying a long, green striped umbrella.

Investigator Deborah Newsham, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this person, or the incident itself, to please contact me.

“I am particularly keen to trace the man who was walking the dog. If you can help, please call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54650/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org