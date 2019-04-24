Seven arrested in sting operation to catch travelling crooks in Hemel Hempstead

Ten vehicles were seized and seven drivers were arrested in a police operation detecting and disrupting criminals.

Officers stopped drivers on Breakspear Way and Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead, and were taken to check points where details were verified and vehicles were examined for defects.

News

A total of 130 vehicles were stopped during the six-hour clampdown called Operation Vortical:

– Six people were arrested for taking a vehicle without consent, drink driving, drug driving.

– Four people were arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

– Ten vehicles were seized for numerous offences including no insurance, driving licence or tax.

News

- Ten Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued for no insurance, bald tyres and no MOT.

Chief inspector Paul Mitson said: “This is a multi-agency, council supported operation that is aimed at detecting travelling criminals involved in burglary, drug supply and theft of and from motor vehicles.

"I hope this type of proactive police activity sends a strong message to offenders considering travelling into Hertfordshire to commit crimes that they run the risk of being stopped and arrested.”

