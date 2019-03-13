Second flat closed in Hemel town centre after suspected drug use

A property in Hemel town centre has been closed for three months after police secured a closure order.

The flat, in Iveagh Court, was investigated following complaints regarding suspected drug use and associated anti-social behaviour.

This follows a partial closure order at another flat in Iveagh Court which was secured eight days earlier.

Police were granted the three-month closure order at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 8).

It means that no-one can enter the flat for a period of three months, and anyone who breaches this order could be arrested and further action taken against them.

Police worked in partnership with the property owner to gather evidence in support of the order.

Where closure orders are granted, the local council or housing association can use specific legislation that allows them to seek full possession of the property.

Community safety sergeant Mike Saunders said: “This demonstrates our commitment to taking action against suspected drug use and the anti-social behaviour that often comes with it, along with improving the lives for those living nearby.”