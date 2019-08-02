Search for teen trio after burglary spree

Three teenagers are wanted in connection with a series of burglaries which took place in April and May.

They are Reece Wheeler, 19, whose last known address is Dunstable High Street, Tyler Ogden-Hooper, 19, of no fixed address, and George Wadsworth, 18, whose last known address is Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis.

The crimes took place across three counties, including offences in Harpenden and Hemel Hempstead.

Anyone who sees them, or has any information about their whereabouts, is asked to call Herts Police via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/ report quoting crime reference 41/B2/17249/19.