Robbery at betting shop sparks police appeal in Berkhamsted

Police investigating a robbery at a bookmakers in Berkhamsted are appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 8pm on Monday two male offenders entered Betfred in the High Street and demanded money.

Cash was given to the offenders who then left.

The first offender was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black jeans and black trainers.

The second offender was wearing a green/grey jacket, a grey hoodie with the hood up, black jogging bottoms with a small white emblem by the left pocket on the leg and white trainers. Both had their faces covered.

No-one was injured during the incident and enquiries are on-going to identify the offenders.

Detective Inspector Matthew Waylett from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify and locate the offenders.

“The High Street is often busy at this time of night so I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have seen the offenders to get in touch as you may have information that could help our enquiries. We’d also like any motorists who were in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to check if they captured footage that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16202/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.



Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org